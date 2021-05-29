Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lockdown has forced many of us to stay much closer to home over the last year. Dundee based photographer Ben Hirst used this time to take a fresh look at the city.

Unable to get out to take images in the Glens and along the coast of Scotland Ben used his drone to take an unusual look at some of the most well known buildings in Dundee from the air.

In a video interview with The Courier, Ben talked to us about some of his favourite images (displayed in the galleries below) and how the project came about.

© Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst © Supplied by Ben Hirst

Looking straight down on such well known buildings as The Rep, Bell Street car park and The McManus often unseen details were brought to the fore.