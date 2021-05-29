Saturday, May 29th 2021 Show Links
Dundee from the air: Photographer’s spectacular images capture the city from unique viewpoint

By Mark Asquith
May 29 2021, 7.00am Updated: May 29 2021, 11.45am

Lockdown has forced many of us to stay much closer to home over the last year. Dundee based photographer Ben Hirst used this time to take a fresh look at the city.

Unable to get out to take images in the Glens and along the coast of Scotland Ben used his drone to take an unusual look at some of the most well known buildings in Dundee from the air.

In a video interview with The Courier, Ben talked to us about some of his favourite images (displayed in the galleries below) and how the project came about.

Looking straight down on such well known buildings as The Rep, Bell Street car park and The McManus often unseen details were brought to the fore.

