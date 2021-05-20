Tayside police appeal for information on missing 36-year-old woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have sent out an appeal for information after a 36-year-old woman was reported missing in Dundee.

Cheryl Carlin was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday, 20 May, in the Ward Road area, walking towards the city centre.

She is believed to have been wearing a a white Puffa style jacket, red skinny jeans and a black t-shirt.

She is also described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with long brown hair.

Inspector Gillian Thomson said: “Cheryl if you are reading this appeal, I would ask you to make contact with the police or your family or friends to let them know you are safe and well.

“Anyone who may have seen Cheryl or knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1495 of Thursday 20 May, 2021.”