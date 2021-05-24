Two rescued from Montrose Basin after becoming trapped in rising tide

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been rescued from Montrose Basin after becoming trapped by the rising tide.

Emergency services were alerted just after 4pm on Monday when reports were received that a male and female were trapped on the path that runs alongside the basin.

The couple were led to safety and managed to walk along the path themselves with the help of emergency services.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they received a call from Police Scotland alerting them to the incident.

The spokesman said: “After the call came in from police Montrose inshore lifeboat was launched.

“It went to the aid of the couple along with coastguard teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven.

“The teams were able to lead the pair to safety by walking them along the path.

“The lifeboat remained on standby during the rescue operation.”

It is understood that the couple were uninjured.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.