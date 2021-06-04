Free public WiFi could be available in parts of the Dundee by autumn.

Dundee City Council confirmed the plans on Friday, after West End councillor Fraser Macpherson reported contractors installing the infrastructure are making progress.

A contract for the project was awarded to London-based tech company AWTG last year but works were repeatedly set back due to Covid.

However, Mr Macpherson now believes that public internet access could be just around the corner.

He said: “This is the most tangible timescale I’ve had in seven years of advocating for this.

“The most substantial change is what I was told by Gregor Hamilton, the head of planning and economic development at the city council, when I asked when we could expect something.

“He said that work is moving ahead this summer and we should see something by autumn.

“Basically, we’ve got a specific timescale.”

Public WiFi could help pandemic recovery

The news is a relief to the councillor, who believes it will give the city a boost.

“I think that we all know how hard the last 15 months have been on businesses. Anything that can help to bring people in and create business will be welcome,” he said.

“It is reassuring that this is now real progress to finally deliver a free WiFi offering for the Waterfront area and thereafter parts of Dundee City Centre.

“It is good there is now momentum behind this and delivery of free public WiFi for Dundee is now close.

“Other cities in Scotland that are smaller than Dundee have made faster progress.

“It is therefore vital there is delivery of this for our city centre and Waterfront as soon as possible.

“We should also then be looking proactively at free WiFi offerings for our bigger district shopping centres, like Perth Road, Broughty Ferry and Lochee, as examples.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Infrastructure work is currently being completed and we hope to have the Waterfront free WiFi in place by the autumn.”