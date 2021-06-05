Tayside kids asked to help choose design for new children’s theatre suite at Ninewells

Kids in Tayside have been asked to help choose artwork for the new children’s theatre suite at Ninewells.

The new suite will allow many more children to be treated in a child-friendly environment, with some of the design elements having already been developed with input from families and hospital staff

Construction

Development on the new Children’s Theatre Suite at Ninewells Hospital began in summer 2019.

Every year around 3,000 children and young people receive surgery at Ninewells Hospital with half of those children receiving treatment in adult environments, due to the lack of space in the children’s wards.

The new children’s theatre suite will double the current capacity for children’s surgery.

In future, children being treated in the Tayside Children’s hospital will remain within one area of the hospital as all facilities including the medical ward, the new surgical facility and the paediatric outpatient clinic will sit on level five at Ninewells.

Specialities such as paediatric dental services will also be held in the new theatres when they become operational.

The Archie foundation has been involved within the project since the early stages of development and has raised a total of £2 million for the Children’s Theatre Suite.

When will the suite be ready?

All rooms within the unit have been built and are being fitted out.

Construction had to stop during the first lockdown last year but it is on track to be complete by the end of the year.

Medical equipment for the operating theatres are currently being installed.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “The current stage is one of fitting out the facility.

“This involves fixtures and fittings such as the bespoke reception desk and the cabinetry in all the rooms but also involves the installation of some of the more technical medical equipment for the two operating theatres.

“This has helped to move the project from looking like a building site towards the calm and welcoming environment we want for our young patients.

“Over the next few months, work will continue with the decoration and implementation of the chosen colour schemes.

“We are looking forward to introducing the bespoke artwork being developed by artist, Suzanne Scott.”

Have your say

Now local children and their families can help choose the artwork theme for the reception/waiting area of the new Children’s Theatre Suite.

Local artist Suzanne Scott from WhimSicAL LusH has designed two concepts to choose from.

The first theme is called ‘Woodland Wanders’ which focuses on woodlands and green spaces and includes images of local animals and birds, lots of green hills and bushy trees.

The second theme is called ‘Riverside Adventures’ and draws inspiration from the River Tay, which includes the iconic Tay Railway Bridge, sail boats and lots of waterside animals, especially puffins.

Children, families and the general public can have their say and vote for their favourite design here.

The survey closes on Friday June 25.

Robert Muirhead, paediatric senior nurse, said: “I would like to encourage as many children and young people as possible to get involved in choosing one of these two fantastic artwork themes.

“Both designs are colourful, interesting and full of so much detail that it really is too difficult a decision to make, and that is where you, the children and young people of Tayside, can really play your part.

“Taking part in the short survey and telling us which design you like the best means that your choice will count towards the final decision of which theme will be on display in the new Children’s Theatre Suite.”