Proposed parking restrictions opposed by women in Dundee who were concerned about having to walk home late at night are likely to be scrapped.

The plans, which included two new sets of double yellow lines on Baxter Park Terrace, have drawn 15 objections.

Residents of the street were concerned that the new rules would make it difficult to park close to their homes, forcing many to park their cars on the opposite side of Baxter Park.

They feared having to walk further from their car to their house may put them at greater risk of being assaulted, especially late at night.

The parking restrictions would have resulted in the removal of around 20 parking spaces.

The objections were lodged due to concerns surrounding personal safety, while the current lack of parking spaces for residents also saw some question whether the changes were justified.

Listening to locals

Now, it has been recommended the proposals are scrapped when they go before Dundee City Council’s city development committee next week.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “I am really pleased at the level of engagement in this formal process.

“I’m happy to respond to the people who live in the area about what they need and want.

“Recommending that these changes do not go ahead demonstrates exactly how influential local people are in decision-making about their communities.”

Changes to the entrances of Baxter Park were proposed in March 2020, aimed at helping people using pedestrian crossings and giving more room to passing drivers given the high number of parked cars on the narrow street.

A report to the council’s city development committee points out that new parking restrictions on Baxter Park Terrace may result in cars having to be parked on neighbouring streets.

In addition to this, the report also recognises the surge in parking pressures due to the increased amount of people working from home.

The committee is to meet on Monday June 21, when councillors will be asked not to go ahead with the planned parking restrictions on Baxter Park Terrace as a result of the consultation findings.