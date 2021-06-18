A Dundee children’s charity forced to turn away donations due to lack of storage has issued an appeal for help.

Togs acts like a foodbank for children’s clothes and equipment.

Based at The Circle in Staffa Place, it receives donations from the public and distributes them to children in poverty.

Its services are in high demand. In the last six years its team of volunteers have helped more than 2,000 children in the city.

Now, with the help of Dundee businessmen, it is appealing for financial support to increase its storage.

Togs support from Dundee businessmen

Andrew Renwick, managing director of Dundee-based Caltech Lifts, and his wife Suzie first heard about Togs through friends.

But when they tried to donate a pram that cost £1,000 and clothes, Togs didn’t have enough storage space.

Fortunately, soon after Togs called to say it had a referral from a new mum and Andrew dropped off the goods.

But the charity’s plight struck a chord.

Through social media he appealed for help from his friends and contacts to pay for an extra, larger room.

Within an hour he had offers to share the £2,400 annual rent from Mike Smith, managing director of joinery contractor WBS Keillor, and another pal.

Last year Togs was needed more than ever by struggling Dundee families whose situation was made worse by Covid-19.

Togs’ volunteer chair of the board of trustees Pauline MacDougall said the extra room proved invaluable.

She says: “It’s been absolutely essential in allowing us to store more donations.

“During lockdowns it helped us store items in quarantine for 72 hours to comply with Covid safety.

“It’s also allowed us to store larger items such as prams, high chairs and cots.”

Togs hopes for more storage space

Andrew and Mike agreed to pay for the room for another year. This time they were joined by property developer Gordon Lees in sharing the cost.

Now the annual rent is due again, they’re appealing for more donors to come forward so Togs can rent even more rooms.

“We have to turn away donations for lack of storage space almost every day,” says Pauline.

“If we had more space it would allow us to accept all donations and plan proper stock rotation. In the summer we receive lots of winter clothes and vice versa.

“We put out targeted shoutouts on Facebook to avoid getting too many items we don’t need at that time.

“However we may need those items the following week or month, so it can be very frustrating.”

Donations urged for Dundee charity

Togs is asking for any businesses that can help pay for the rent costs to make contact.

Donations could also be used to buy essentials that are not donated such as underwear, toiletries and mattresses.

Businessman Mr Renwick urges anyone who can help Togs to do so.

He says: “Togs is an incredibly worthy cause deserving of more support. We hope lots of people with some spare cash can help.”