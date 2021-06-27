Dundee friends take on gruelling 500km cycling challenge to raise money for MS charity

Three former Dundee University students are cycling 500km in 24 hours to raise money for MS Society Scotland.

Callum Gordon, Lewis Scott, and Ross La Trobe will set off next weekend to take on the endurance challenge around the Scottish Highlands.

Along the way, they will pass all five of Scotland’s ski centres and climb 5,500 metres on their bikes.

The fundraiser is close to Callum’s heart after his granddad was diagnosed with MS as a young man.

He said: “My granda, Gordon, lived with MS for a large part of his life and was a wheelchair user for more than 40 years.

“The effects of his condition highlights the need for continuing research so we wanted to raise awareness and money to help fund research into treatments.”

The trio had originally planned to take on the challenge last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Callum continued: “When Lewis approached me with the idea last year I was stoked instantly. I like the planning aspect of bigger challenges and the 24-hour nature of the event appealed to me.

“I’m from from a mountain bike background but got into road biking while at uni.

“I love big days on the bike – although usually at a more leisurely pace, with many biscuit stops – and have done some multi-day trips like the Great Glen Way.

“I know staying on the bike the whole night will be brutal but I’m up for the challenge!”

Cycling Challenge

The group will set off from Dundee and take in Glenshee, the Lecht, Cairngorm, Nevis Range and Glencoe before finishing in Pitlochry over 24 hours later.

Lewis, who organised the trip, said: “I initially came up with the 500km route at a club social event and Callum was the only other member daft enough to think it was a good idea.

“After the first scheduled attempt was put on hold due to lockdown restrictions, we were able to reschedule for 2021.

“I’ve spent far too long looking at the route but the loop I have created will hopefully gain some exposure with our fundraising efforts and set a time benchmark.

“I’m hoping it will allow other cyclists to compete for the bragging rights of the fastest time of the Scottish Ski Centres 500 route.

“Unlike most cyclists, I didn’t fit in much training during lockdown because I was an essential worker in a busy local bike shop.

“But over winter I was able to do some indoor training when I was busy with uni work and the weather wasn’t great.”

Ross said: “Over the first lockdown I started road riding for something to do which was so nice while the roads were quiet.

“I loved the challenge aspect of it and covering big distances in a day, which is what I’m really looking forward to about this big challenge.”

Fundraising for MS

More than 15,000 people in Scotland have MS – one of the highest rates in the world – and it can be exhausting, painful and disabling.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “Best of luck to Callum, Lewis and Ross as they take on this incredible challenge.

“The pandemic has affected everyone’s plans and we’re really pleased that they’ve pushed through, kept training and set up the ride for this summer.

“We’ve never been closer to stopping MS in its tracks and events like this play a key role in funding research into more and better treatments for everyone affected by the condition.”

You can donate to the team here.