Police hunt for driver who left scene of car crash in Dundee

Police are hunting for a driver and passenger who left the scene of a crash in Dundee.

The incident involving a car and a van on Fairbairn Street was reported to police at around 9.35am on Wednesday.

A video posted to social media – which has now been deleted – appeared to show the driver of the van attempting to stop the car leaving the scene by waving them down.

Police later recovered the abandoned car and are now trying to find the two people who were inside at the time.

Inquiries to trace driver

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash between a car and a van on Fairbairn Street, Dundee, around 9.35am on Wednesday July 14.

“Officers attended and the car has been uplifted. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and passenger of the car.”

The force says anyone with information about the collision should call 101 or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.