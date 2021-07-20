Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee musician on latest track with Paul Weller and working with kids at Fintry Primary School

By James Simpson
July 20 2021, 7.00am Updated: July 20 2021, 8.37am
Paul "Lefty" Wright
Paul "Lefty" Wright

A city musician said he was “pleasantly surprised” after being approached by Paul Weller’s songwriters to collaborate for a second time.

Broughty Ferry multi-instrumentalist Paul “Lefty” Wright has had quite the lockdown as he worked on new track, Glad Times for The Modfather.

The track from his sixteenth studio album, Fat Pop has already secured a UK number one following its release earlier this summer.

Paul was approached over a year ago by Dundonian musicians Tom Doyle and Anth Brown to work on the track using his sitar instrument.

The Dundonian has been honing his sound on the string instrument, which originates from India, over the past 20 years.

Rehearsing at Barnhill Rock Garden this week he admitted he “wouldn’t mind” performing on stage with the former Jam frontman if the opportunity arose.

He added: “I was certainly pleasantly surprised when Tom and Anth got in touch. I met Paul when I was a session musician in the 90’s in London.

Over two years ago I was approached by the pair (Tom and Anth) to work on a track for Paul using my flute.

Paul has been working on his own material whilst collaborating with Paul Weller.

“It wasn’t until I’d sent the finished version back that I found out it was for Paul Weller and he really liked it.

“The track is still unreleased but I was asked to work on the track, Glad Times around a year ago using my sitar.

“Paul is obviously a fantastic musician, the album Fat Pop got to the UK one spot upon its release earlier this summer.

“I got a vinyl copy sent up and he was kind enough to put my name on the front of the cover which was cool.

“Certainly if the opportunity was to arise I wouldn’t mind going on stage to perform with him in the coming months.”

Despite the downturn for the music sector over the last 18 months, Paul said he has been keeping busy working with local schools and young musicians.

‘It has been really rewarding’

He added: “There has been a lot of changes over this Covid-19 period. I’ve been doing a lot of online lessons with the Young Music Initiative at the Gardyne Campus.

“I’ve also been working up at Fintry Primary School introducing them to Indiana Raga music and instruments.

Fintry Primary School.

“I’m amazed how well the kids have taken to some of the instruments. It is part of project This Is For You Dundee.

“They were wanting to help deliver creative creative experiences for the kids after lockdown.

“It has been really rewarding and the kids have really taken to it as well.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]