Police probe after deliberate fire damages storage unit in Dundee

Police are continuing to investigate after a deliberate fire damaged a storage unit and its contents in Dundee.

Officers at Lochee Police Station are appealing for witnesses following wilful fire-raising in Harefield Road.

The fire was stated next to a storage unit at around 1.40pm.

Storage unit damaged

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon, officers were called to a report of a fire next to a storage unit.

“The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“The fire caused damage to the storage unit and the items within.”

Fire started deliberately

Constable Sian Gilfillan at Lochee Police Station added: “We are treating this fire as wilful.

“We have been carrying out enquiries to gather more information on this incident and are working to trace whoever is responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2043 of July 24.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”