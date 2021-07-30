Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee residents ‘over the moon’ after Fairmuir park bowling green plans scrapped

By Emma O'Neill
July 30 2021, 6.36pm Updated: July 30 2021, 7.49pm
Fairmuir park
Plans to develop the bowling green have been scrapped. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Delighted Dundee residents have won their fight against controversial plans to develop Fairmuir Park.

Alexander Community Development (ACD) trust have announced they are ditching proposals for a new training centre and community cafe at Fairmuir bowling green due to overwhelming opposition.

Locals were unimpressed with the plans for the green and pavilion when they went on show on Thursday.

Fairmuir Park
Some residents felt the park would be better as a community garden.

Many residents expressed fears they would lose valuable community green space.

ACD is one of two groups who want to transform parts of the park against the wishes of local people.

It is now considering a new base at Dundee City Council’s Mitchell Street Centre instead.

Residents rejected the plans

Elaine Kerr, who started a petition against ACD’s plans, said locals were “over the moon” at the decision.

“Our fight was never against ACD. In fact we commend them on what they are doing,” she said.

“We would like to wish them well with their new proposal for Mitchell Street.”

A petition against the park, started by Elaine Kerr, received over 1600 signatures. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

She continued: “We do intend to continue our campaign against Dundee City Council’s offering areas of our park as an asset transfer.”

More than 1,600 people signed Elaine’s petition, saying ACD’s proposal would mean giving away public land.

Resident Linda Finlay was against the idea, saying: “I feel it’s inappropriate for this site.

“I think this area should be kept for the community.

We are formally withdrawing all interest in Fairmuir bowling green.”

ACD operations manager Karen Bachelor.

“It was donated to the residents of Dundee for recreational use. I don’t see how it can then be given an asset transfer to an industrial-type building.”

Tony Walken said he was open to the idea of a community cafe, but added: “Whether this is the right site for it is difficult to comprehend at the minute”.

He continued: “I’m slightly dubious about how this is a community project.”

Plans for a new location

ACD operations manager Kara Bachelor confirmed the group would no longer be looking at using the bowling green due to the strong reaction from locals.

Kara said: “We received overwhelming feedback that the public support ACD’s charitable objectives.

“However we feel a different location would be more suitable.

“As such, we have now identified a new location which is closely aligned with our work and already acts a community learning centre – Mitchell Street Centre.

“We are formally withdrawing all interest in Fairmuir bowling green.

“We are now beginning the process for this building as this meets our needs and was previously used for similar but is now empty.

“For clarity, we have not yet secured this property, we are just beginning the process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]