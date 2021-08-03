Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Humza Yousaf discrimination claims: Police investigate abuse sent to East Kilbride nursery with same name as Broughty Ferry firm

By Katy Scott
August 3 2021, 4.20pm Updated: August 3 2021, 5.16pm
humza yousaf
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla. Photography by Anna Moffat

A Scottish nursery says it has faced “disgusting abuse” from people confusing it with a Broughty Ferry firm at the centre of a discrimination row involving Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Police are investigating calls and messages sent to Little Scholars in East Kilbride in the wake of claims made by Mr Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla.

The politician says his daughter was refused a place at a nursery of the same name in Broughty Ferry while children with “non-ethnic” names were offered spaces.

