Man in court over alleged handbag robbery in Dundee By Ciaran Shanks August 3 2021, 4.33pm Updated: August 3 2021, 4.34pm The scene of the alleged robbery in Balgarthno Road A trial has been fixed for a man accused of robbing a woman of a handbag in Dundee. Robert Keith allegedly targeted the woman on a path between Invercraig Place and Balgarthno Road on July 29. Keith, of Invercraig Place, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the single charge he faces. It is alleged that the 33-year-old robbed the woman of a handbag and its contents. Sheriff Alison Michie fixed a trial for April before releasing Keith on bail.