VIDEO: Closure as firefighters tackle Kirkcaldy High Street blaze above River Island

Part of Kirkcaldy High Street has been closed off following a rooftop fire.

Two appliances from the town were called to reports of smoke coming from the flats above the River Island store, directly across from Bell Inn Wynd.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Police are on the scene and blocked traffic from coming along the pedestrianised area while the fire brigade makes the scene safe.

There are no indications as yet that anyone has been hurt.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.42pm on Friday, December 11 to reports of smoke coming from the roof space of High Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene.

“A fire was found in the roof of a flat within a four-storey property.

“Crews currently remain in attendance where they are continuing to dampen down hot spots.

“There are no reported casualties.”