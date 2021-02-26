Potholes: Only four motorists receive compensation for damaged cars in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Just four motorists were awarded compensation for damage caused by potholes on Fife roads last year, despite hundreds of claims.

Fife Council has been accused of doing all it can to avoid paying up, leaving drivers out of pocket.

There were 367 claims made for pothole damages.

Of the four people who did receive money, the average pay-out was £73.38.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley urged people to keep reporting potholes to ensure the local authority is aware of them.

It means the council cannot use lack of knowledge as a reason for refusing compensation.

A freedom of information request has revealed Fife Council logged 4,012 potholes for repair between January 1 and August 31 last year.

However the council does not know how many of those holes were actually fixed.

This is due to the introduction of a new system of recording last year.

The total cost of repair is also unknown.

Mr Rowley is concerned that councillors and officials do not know how much public money was spent.

The council has conceded the roads are not in the condition it would like due to weather and lockdown restrictions.

It has increased its roads maintenance budget by £4 million over the next two years.

We will be working hard to deliver the standard of roads our residents deserve.” Fife councillor Altany Craik.

However, Mr Rowley has called for focused action to tackle the issue.

“That should mean increasing the numbers of employees and, if necessary, Fife Council should be making the case to the government,” he said.

“The fact that last year there were 367 claims against the council for pothole damage but only four were successful demonstrates what constituents tell me.

“That is that that they do all they can to avoid paying up.”

‘Our roads are in an awful mess’

The Mid Scotland Fife MSP said some constituents had found their own insurance did not cover them for pothole damage.

“People are left with damaged cars and no cover to repair,” he said.

“I am also concerned that the council state they do not know how much money they spent on pothole repairs last year or, indeed, how many were repaired.

“Our roads are in an awful mess and we need a clear plan to get them fixed from Fife Council.

“That plan should be costed so we have an idea of the costs versus the level of finance available.”

Mr Rowley has previously reported “pothole after pothole after pothole” and claimed they were not repaired weeks after they were reported.

Months of bad weather

The council said it was facing a backlog after months of bad weather over the winter.

Transportation convener Altany Craik said: “Our roads aren’t in the condition we would like due to weather and the restrictions over the last year.

“The need to improve the situation is pressing and that is why we have committed to increasing spending on roads maintenance and repair by £2 million in each of the next two years.”

The Labour councillor added: “We will be working hard to deliver the standard of roads our residents deserve, and continually improve their condition over the next 10 years.”