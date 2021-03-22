English teenager held in connection with housebreaking in Fife and beyond

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager from south of the border has appeared in court in connection with a series of housebreaking incidents across Scotland – including one in Fife.

Thomas Keenan, 19, from Walsall, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on a petition alleging nine charges including theft by housebreaking, housebreaking with intent to steal, two counts of attempted housebreaking with intent to steal, abduction and robbery, and three counts of abduction, assault and robbery.

Keenan made no plea or declaration, was committed for further examination and has been remanded in custody pending a second court appearance within eight days.

The court appearance comes after Police Scotland confirmed two men had been arrested and charged in relation to incidents in Rosyth, Glasgow, Edinburgh, East Calder, Cumbernauld and Airdrie between Friday, February 12, and Tuesday, March 9.

In addition to Keenan’s appearance, a 22-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh Division CID, said officers were still investigating and have particular interest in a vehicle which may have been used in some of the incidents.

“This has been an extensive investigation involving colleagues from across Police Scotland and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries to date,” he said.

“These enquiries remain ongoing and we are particularly keen to identify and trace a car which has been reportedly used across a number of these incidents.

“This vehicle is described as being a metallic electric blue Vauxhall Insignia VXR with a black grill and oversized alloy wheels.

“If you believe you may have seen this vehicle in these areas at that time or have any concerns about a vehicle matching this description in your area now, particularly around the West of Edinburgh, then please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”