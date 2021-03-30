Tuesday, March 30th 2021 Show Links
Police hunt thieves who stole 500-year-old mill stone from Fife castle

by Neil Henderson
March 30 2021, 9.29am Updated: March 30 2021, 10.40am
Police say it would have needed at least two people to lift the large stone.
Police are hunting thieves who stole a 500-year-old stone mill stone from a 13th century castle in Fife.

The 16th century artefact is thought to have been stolen between 12pm on March 17 and 10am on March 18 from Aberdour Castle.

Police investigating the theft say the large circular stone object would have  required at least two people to lift it.

The 13th century castle where the mill stone was taken from.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite our checks, the issues at Aberdour Castle continue.

“This 500-year-old mill stone was stolen from there between 12pm on 17/03 and 10am on 18/03.

“It would take at least two people to lift it.”