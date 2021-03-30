Ongoing incident with police, fire engines and paramedics at scene of crash in Burntisland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Burntisland, Fife.

A collision involving two cars reportedly took place in Kirkton Road on Tuesday morning.

Police, fire engines and paramedics are on the scene.

Stagecoach East Scotland has diverted bus service 7 due to the ongoing incident.

Fife Service 7 cannot serve Kirkton Road in Burnisland due to an ongoing Police incident. Diversion via Cromwell Road in both directions apologies. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) March 30, 2021

It tweeted: “Fife Service 7 cannot serve Kirkton Road in Burntisland due to an ongoing police incident.

“Diversion via Cromwell Road in both directions apologies.”

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a two-vehicle road traffic crash on Broomhill Avenue in Burntisland which was reported at around 11.09am this morning, Tuesday, 30 March, 2021.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.03am to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision at Kirkton Road in Burntisland.

“Two appliances were sent from Burntisland and Kirkcaldy stations to assist paramedics at the scene.”