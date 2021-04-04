Lifeboats launched after Fife paddle boarders are blown offshore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched after two paddle boarders were blown offshore.

The station was alerted to the incident at around 11.21am on Sunday by the Aberdeen coastguard, before launching to rescue the pair at St Andrew’s East Sands.

While the lifeboats were on the way to the scene, one paddle boarder made it safely ashore while the other was with their board but being blown further offshore.

A spokesman for lifeboat service said: “With guidance from Leven and St Andrew’s Coastguard teams who had a visual of casualty throughout from the cliff tops, they recovered a cold, wet and very grateful casualty back to the beach.

“The ALB recovered the board and this was subsequently reunited with owner.

“Rescue helicopter 199 from Prestwick was stood down en route once it was clear the casualty had been recovered. Fortunately this was a very successful outcome for a multi agency operation.

“Both paddle boarders were well equipped but it’s really important to check forecasts, particularly when there is an offshore wind.”