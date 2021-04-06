The father of missing man Allan Bryant has said he does not believe human remains found near a St Andrews golf course are his son’s.

Police discovered a human bone near the Castle golf course on Sunday and have since launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances.

The force informed Mr Bryant’s family of the development at around 11am on Tuesday – but his dad, Allan senior, has admitted he is not expecting to be told his son has been found.

He said: “I don’t believe that these remains are my son’s and I get the impression that this time the police don’t believe it is Allan either.

“They haven’t said as much but just from what they are saying to me that’s the feeling I get.

“I think the bones are historical, old, not those of a recent incident.

“I’ve asked the police if they have found a full skeleton but they won’t tell me.

“All they will say is they will get in touch again if they need to.”

It is the second time in the past six months that the Bryant family have been contacted over a discovery in Fife.

Last September, police informed the family of body parts being uncovered by young boys on an industrial estate in Glenrothes.

It was later confirmed the body parts did not belong to Allan jnr.

His father added: “We still haven’t recovered from what we went through last September when the remains were discovered in Glenrothes.

“On that occasion we really did think it could be Allan and that was hard to come back from when it was confirmed it wasn’t.

“This emotional rollercoaster continues for us, it is just so exhausting. You can’t really concentrate on anything else because this is always on the back of your mind.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following the discovery of a human bone near to Castle Golf Club, St Andrews, around 7.30pm on Sunday April 4, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the find.”