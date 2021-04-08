‘They saved our lives’: Women thank golfers who pulled them from water at Perth beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two women have described how their lives were saved by a pair of hero golfers after they almost drowned at a Perth beauty spot.

Friends Abi Everett and Zoe Reid, both 24, were rescued by David Cargill and Colin Smith, who heard the pair’s cries for help on the banks of Moncreiffe Island on April 1.

Abi and Zoe had spent the afternoon enjoying the sunshine only for it to turn to near disaster when they found themselves cut off by fast flowing tidal water.

Desperate attempts to get from the island to safe ground over a fallen tree trunk turned into an even more frightening ordeal after first Zoe, then Abi fell into the water.

‘To see Zoe disappear under water was horrific’

“It was absolutely frightening how fast the water came in and cut us off before we realised,” Abi explained.

“We tried to get back across a fallen tree then Zoe, who can’t swim, slipped into the water and disappeared.

“To see her disappear under the water was horrific.

“She eventually resurfaced and managed to pull herself along some branches but then I fell into the water too and was stranded with the still rising water up to my neck.

“We screamed for help and I tried to pull myself along the tree but because of the amount of sticks under the water neither of us could move and our bags were full of water further weighing us down.”

The pair managed to cling to branches but found they were unable to move after their legs got tangled in debris below the surface.

‘Heroic actions saved our lives’

Despite managing to phone the police to raise the alarm, it was only the quick thinking actions of David and Colin, who were playing golf at the nearby King James VI Golf Club, which helped avoid tragedy.

The men heard Abi and Zoe’s screams, before David jumped into the water to rescue both women – with Abi admitting his quick-thinking saved their lives.

Abi and Zoe were eventually met by family members after being checked over by police officers who had by this time arrived at the scene.

Days later, and after an appeal on social media, Abbie and Zoe were able to track David And Colin down to thank them for their efforts.

“We can’t thank them enough they are real heroes diving in to help without a moment’s hesitation,” said Abi.

“They saved our lives, no doubt about it.”

Spreading the word on dangers

The pair are now warning others of the potential dangers of rising tides around Moncreiffe Island and say they are also plan to contact the police to raise concerns over their calls for help with the emergency services.

“It was a truly horrific experience I wouldn’t want any one else to suffer. We were so lucky and we just want others to be aware of the potential dangers,” said Abi.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of two women in the River Tay at Moncrieffe Island in Perth around 6.20pm on Thursday, April 1.

“Officers attended and traced the women, who had been helped safely from the water by a member of the public.

“They were checked over and left in the care of family member.”