Python missing in Glenrothes after escaping from its tank

Residents in Glenrothes have been warned to remain on the look-out for a pet python which has been missing for two days.

The pet Ball python escaped from the tank in the kitchen of its owner’s home in Cawdor Drive in the Tanshall area of the town on Wednesday, April 7.

Despite an extensive search of the property and the surrounding area by its owners, the reptile is still at large with its whereabouts unknown.

An appeal posted on social media from a relative of the snake’s owner has called for residents to report any sightings as concern grows for the python’s welfare.

Ball Pythons, also known as Royal Pythons, are a native species of west and central Africa normally living in grasslands, shrublands and open forests.

They can grow to around six foot long with males kept in captivity able to live for up to 30 years.

This species of python is not harmful to humans and the python currently on the loose in Glenrothes is thought to pose no risk to members of the public.

Following the news of the snake’s disappearance, numerous suggestions have been made from members of the public on how to entice the snake out from hiding.

Suggestions included placing hot water in areas of the home while others suggested putting out bait such as mice in a bid to attract the errant reptile.

Others suggest the snake will make for warm dark areas of the home including boiler rooms, airing cupboards, under radiators and behind household appliances.