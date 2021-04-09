News / UK & World News in Pictures – 9 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 9 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A John Lewis partner organises items of clothing at the Peter Jones store in Sloane Square, Chelsea, London, as they prepare for reopening on April 12 when further lockdown restrictions are eased in England. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire A police officer mans a cordon at the junction of Moor Lane and Langham Lane in Gillingham, Dorset, following the death of Sir Richard Sutton, who owned a string of top hotels in London, who died during an incident at a property near Gillingham, Dorset. A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering the millionaire hotelier remains in hospital, police said. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire The Royal Standard flies at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has an ice cream in Largs where he outlined his party’s plans for the high street, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A stamp inspired by the Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, from the postal service’s new collection of classic Science-Fiction stamps, featuring specially commissioned illustrations. Royal Mail/PA Wire A crown lemur grabs a chunk of sweetcorn cob from a hanging coconut shell after feeding by mammal keeper Lauren Cleeves in the walk-through lemur enclosure at Bristol Zoo. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Patricia Sain visits with her husband Clyde Sain, who is in long term care, at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, N.J. AP Photo/Seth Wenig The funeral cortege of Craig Melville passes along the High Street in Alness, Sutherland. The car-loving 16-year-old died in a car crash on March 27, 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire People gather outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Ian West/PA Wire Fantail doves are returned to the ancient dovecote at Snowshill Manor and Garden in Gloucestershire. The National Trust property has taken delivery of 40 white fantail doves after the garden’s dove population dwindled in recent years. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe