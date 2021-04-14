Parking charges to return to Fife as lockdown eases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists in Fife can expect to start paying for car parking from the end of this month as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Fife Council said they will resume fees April 26 as traffic levels increase, following easing of the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesman said: “Parking demand is increasing as more people return to work, visit shops and travel for leisure.

“Drivers are reminded of the council’s contactless payment option through RingGo, should they wish to avoid using cash machines.

“Time limited parking will also be reinstated to encourage a turnover of space to support businesses.”

‘Return to normal’

Derek Crowe, senior manager for roads and transportation, said charges will promote “turnover of customers”.

“The return to normal parking measures, including parking changes, will ensure local businesses benefit from the turnover of customers that the charges promote and help them get back to more normal footfall,” he said.

“It is vital that we support the retail sector at this very difficult time.

“The impact of continued social distancing will mean that the turnover of customers throughout the day will be even more important than normal.

“The council has a role to play in ensuring the fair and safe use of space in Fife and everyone can play their part, by planning ahead and supporting our local businesses.”

Season tickets and permits

Drivers with a valid parking season ticket purchased pre-lockdown will have that extended to take account of the time charges were not in place.

Residents who had a valid permit on January 11 for use in charged parking areas will also be contacted with details of an extension to their permit.

To offer continued support for residents who have changed their living arrangements during lockdown, e.g. temporarily living with an elderly relative to provide care, some residents parking schemes remain suspended and will be reviewed later in the year.