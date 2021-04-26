‘It’s a miracle’: Fife family’s tears of joy as pet dog returns home after five days on the run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tears have turned to joy for a Fife family after they were reunited with their pet dog who had been on the run for five days.

Despite huge interest on social media and dozens of people posting possible sightings of the errant pet, owners Victoria and Martin McLoughlin were beginning to fear the worst after hours turned into days without him.

Jude, a year old rescue dog, had slipped his lead after being frightened whilst out on a walk at Silver Sands beach in Aberdour last Wednesday, April 21.

Attempts to secure Jude failed, triggering the start of what was to be four sleepless nights for the family and one huge adventure for the young canine.

Desperate to get their beloved Border Collie back, the family spent countless hours following up sightings, some of which had even placed Jude in Burntisland over three miles away from where he disappeared.

‘Our worry for Jude’s health increased’

“As the days were mounting up we did fear that we’d never get Jude back,” owner Martin admitted.

“However sightings continued to be posted on our Facebook appeal indicating that Jude was still alive.

“We were stunned to see he’d made it as far away as Burntisland and then returned to Aberdour, crossing very busy roads and just surviving on whatever he could find.

“Lots of people had come across Jude whilst out walking and tried to catch him but sadly to no avail and the days began to tick by and our inevitable worry for Jude’s health increased.”

With the advice and support from dog rescue volunteers at the animal charity Dana’s Angels, Martin and Victoria had been planning to set a number of traps for Jude when the news they had hoped for finally came.

Their beloved pet was safe – and it was the quick thinking actions of a man out walking his own dog that managed get him home.

“When we heard that Jude was safe and being fed by a member of the public we just couldn’t believe it,” said Victoria.

“The relief was overwhelming for all of us.”

‘He’s in remarkable shape despite living wild for all that time’

The man recognised Jude from the social media appeals and with the Border Collie appeared to be taking a keen interest in his own pet, he turned his back on him and started to walk back home.

Miraculously, Jude followed behind and eventually arrived at the man’s house where he was given food and water.

Now safely returned to the McLoughlin family home in Dunfermline, Jude is receiving a lot of care and cuddles from daughters Rowan, 14, and Josie, 10 and son, Connor, 12.

Understandably, the ordeal has left the dog exhausted.

“It’s a miracle we’ve got him back but despite living wild for all that time other than scuffed and tender paws he’s in remarkable shape,” said Martin.

“We can’t begin to thank everyone especially all those who gave us hope posting information and support on social media, Dana’s Angels volunteers for their invaluable help and most of all the dog walker who instead of trying to grab Jude, had the foresight to do what he did to get Jude back to safety.”