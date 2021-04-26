St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new two year contract

St Johnstone have confirmed a new two-year deal for striker Stevie May.

The 28-year-old forward, back at his home club for a second spell after being signed by Tommy Wright from Aberdeen, confirmed last week that it was his intention to put pen to paper after talks had reached a positive conclusion.

And the club have now officially announced the extension for the two-time cup winner who is eyeing up a third piece of silverware in the wake of Sunday’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory against Rangers.

Ali McCann's winning penalty 🙌 Bring on the Semi-Finals 👊#SJFC pic.twitter.com/AmxUlAOdLx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

May told the Saints website: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have signed a new two year contract. St Johnstone is where my heart is and it’s where I’ve enjoyed my most successful times in football.

“We have achieved some great things this season, such as winning the Betfred League Cup and finishing in the top six.

“After defeating Rangers last night we are in the semis of the Scottish Cup and have given ourselves a chance of creating some more history.

🆕😍| The Club is delighted to announce that Stevie May has signed a new two year contract, keeping him at McDiarmid Park until 2023! Read more ➡️ https://t.co/790THvZU2W#SJFC #14 pic.twitter.com/x197y1Ymb9 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

“Everybody at the club is buzzing and the atmosphere is first class. The spirit in the squad is amazing and it was there for all to see in the way we got our victory against Rangers.

“The manager has built something very special this season and I’m proud to be a part of it all. He and his backroom staff have us believing in every single game.

“We will now try and finish the last few games of the season in the best way we can and, on a personal level, to have my contract situation sorted out is great news. This is where I want to be.”