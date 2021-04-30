Police trace three youths after missile thrown at car in Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have traced three youths caught by CCTV camera throwing a missile at a parked vehicle in Dunfermline.

Footage of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, showed three youths acting suspiciously in Dover Drive in the Masterton area of Dunfermline on Thursday evening before one individual is seen throwing an object at a car parked on a driveway.

All three youths are then seen fleeing the scene.

The incident was reported to police, who confirmed that an egg was thrown at the stationary vehicle but no damage occurred.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.40pm on Thursday, April 30, to a report of an egg being thrown at a vehicle in Dover Drive, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and established there was no damage and no criminality.

“Three youths were traced in connection with the incident and suitable advice was given.”