Fife Police tape path off after man injured in Kirkcaldy

Significant police activity was reported by locals in Kirkcaldy on Saturday as officers investigated reports of a man being injured.

Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man had been injured on a path near Valley Primary School on Saturday.

Pictures shared online showed police traffic officers on the scene throughout the day, with locals saying the path was taped off.

Police said they were called to reports of man being injured in the Fife town at around 5:35pm on Saturday evening.

Others who live in the area said police had been seen speaking to young people and passersby at around 6pm.

An officer was also seen standing outside a nearby property.

Positive line of enquiry

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report that a 20-year-old man was injured on a path between Cheviot Road and Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy, around 5.35pm on Saturday, 1 May.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

They added: “In addition, anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 2994 of Saturday, 1 May, 2021.”