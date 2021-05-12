UPDATE: Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have appealed for witnesses after a nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Kirkcaldy.

Police and and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy at around 4pm following reports of an accident.

Paramedics attended to the the boy at the scene before taking him to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed fro anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of Fair Isle Road at the time to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended a crash involving a car and a 9-year-old pedestrian which happened at 4pm on Wednesday, May 12 on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.

“The boy has been taken Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment and enquiries are continuing.

“We would appeal for any witnesses to the incident or people in vehicles with dash cam footage to contact the Police ”