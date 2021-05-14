St Andrews residents have demanded their streets back amid claims active travel scheme Spaces for People is hurting the town centre.
The active travel programme is designed to increase pedestrianisation and has been hailed for its positive impact on other nearby communities.
But residents have criticised the “haphazard” roll out in St Andrews and the loss of 69 parking spaces which business owners argue are crucial to trade.
