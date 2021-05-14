Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

‘They are turning the town into a farce’: St Andrews residents hit out at active travel scheme roll out

By Scott Milne
May 14 2021, 7.00am Updated: May 14 2021, 5.54pm
© Kenny Smith / DCT Mediaspaces for people st andrews
Louise Fraser and Jane Kennedy of St Andrews BID, Eric Milne and his wife Lesley Ann

St Andrews residents have demanded their streets back amid claims active travel scheme Spaces for People is hurting the town centre.

The active travel programme is designed to increase pedestrianisation and has been hailed for its positive impact on other nearby communities.

But residents have criticised the “haphazard” roll out in St Andrews and the loss of 69 parking spaces which business owners argue are crucial to trade.

