Leven mental health hub offers advice over a cup of tea

A drop-in centre for people with mental health problems has now opened in Leven.

Sam’s Cafe offers anyone over the age of 16 a friendly space to speak to people who have experienced their own mental health challenges.

They will listen and talk, as well as help customers access more information and support if needed.

And it will all be done over a cup of tea, with no appointments needed.

The town centre cafe, based in Forth Street, is staffed by mental health charity SAMH.

The Leven mental health hub is the fourth such service in Fife, alongside others in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Burntisland.

It was made possible thanks to funding from Police Scotland and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

We don’t judge, there’s no stigma,” Ross Reilly, Sam’s Cafe.

Susan Neilson, Fife services manager with Sam’s Cafe, said it offers one-to-one support for mental health issues, crisis and suicidal thoughts.

“Feedback from those using the cafe and our peer support workers has been really positive with many welcoming the safe space to pop in for a chat when they need to.

“Through the pandemic we have had to work a little differently by providing online and phone support.

“We’re all really looking forward to getting back to more face-to-face support and our doors are now open.”

‘We are here to help’

Peer development practitioner Ross Reilly said there was no judgement or stigma.

“Having gone through some mental health issues in the past, me and the other peer support workers bring a different perspective,” he said.

“We understand what people are going through, we don’t judge, there’s no stigma – we listen and provide the support, advice and the information needed.

“We want Fifers to know that we are here to help and if things feel overwhelming to come and talk to us.”

Levenmouth police officers Inspector Paul Gillespie and Sergeant Craig Fyall also popped along to the opening.

Mr Gillespie said: “In our roles we tend to be involved with people who reach a crisis point.

“Some people don’t always want or need clinical support and having a resource like Sam’s Cafes across Fife means we can support people better by getting them the right care at the right time and alleviating some of the pressures on the emergency services.”

For more information on locations, times and resources visit www.samscafe.org.uk