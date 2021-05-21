Sheku Bayoh supporters to stage Kirkcaldy protest this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Supporters of Sheku Bayoh are to stage a protest in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The event ties in with of a week of planned action as part of the Stand Up To Racism campaign and has been given the backing of the TUC organised to mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

His death, whilst being arrested by police officers, sparked protests around the world and the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kirkcaldy man Mr Bayoh died in police custody whilst being restrained in a street in his home town in the early hours of May 3 2015.

The family and supporters of Mr Bayoh have waged a tireless campaign seeking justice for their loved one.

A judge-led public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Kirkcaldy man is currently underway.

Town centre event

Fife Stand Up To Racism group, which has organised the static protest for justice for the family of Mr Bayoh, which is to take place in High Street in Kirkcaldy town centre on Saturday May 22, starting at 1pm

A spokesperson for the organisers, said: “Our aim is to give Sheku Bayoh’s family a show of support in their search for justice and to remind the people of Fife that Scotland is not innocent.”