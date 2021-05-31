Fire crews called out to blaze at abandoned Fife building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews from Dunfermline and Alloa were called to a street in Fife yesterday after a derelict building caught fire.

The blaze, which broke out at 3.15pm on Sunnyside Road near Oakley, did not cause any injuries, however the road was closed for a period of time.

A total of three appliances from the two stations were called out to deal with the fire, which was extinguished by 8.30pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.15pm we received a call that a derelict building in the area had caught on fire.

“The incident was attended by both the Dunfermline and Alloa stations.

“No injuries were reported and a stop call was received at 8.29pm.”

In a post to their Twitter page, South West Fife Police said: “The Sunnyside Road between the Cairneyhill roundabout and Oakley is closed due to a fire.

⛔ ROAD CLOSED ⛔ The Sunnyside Road between the #Cairneyhill roundabout and #Oakley is closed due to a fire. @fire_scot are currently at scene. Please avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/oqIk4lJLPu — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) May 30, 2021

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently at scene. Please avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.”