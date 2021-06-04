Hunt for missing dog who brought Tay Road Bridge traffic to a standstill

An appeal has been made to help find a missing runaway dog which fled Dundee before leaving traffic on the Tay Road Bridge at a standstill.

Concern is growing for Stan, a two-and-a-half-year-old Brussels Griffon, described as mostly black with a touch of brown, who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The beloved pet disappeared from its home in Baxter Park Terrace in Dundee, before running across the bridge.

With the help of family and friends, distraught owner Jasmine Kettles has set up a search party for her much loved pet after a confirmed sighting in the Fife town of Newport at around 4pm on Thursday.

Concern is growing for the welfare of the dog as he has been missing overnight.

“We are frantically searching for Stan and urge anyone who may have seem him to call me immediately,” said Jasmine.

“Having been out all night and only a small dog he’ll be both scared and hungry and we desperately want to find him quickly to make sure he’s ok.

Last known sighting

“We’ve set up a search camp close to Norwood Road in Newport where we have had the last confirmed sighting of Stan and we just hope he’s still in the area.”

Jasmine is calling on anyone who thinks they may have seen Stan to contact her or her mum, Emma, with the location but has stressed that the dog should not be approached.

“We are urging anyone who sees Stan not to try and catch him or get close but contact us without delay,” said Jasmine.

“I know people will be wanting to do the right thing but it may well scare him off so we need the location so we can get close to him and attract him back to us.”

Public appeal

Jasmine is even taking Stan’s favourite best and food as efforts are stepping up to locate the on-the-run pet.

Anyone who thinks they have seen the missing dog is urged to contact Jasmine or Emma on either 07840 757213 or 07713 886627.