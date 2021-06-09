Man pulled to safety after vehicle collides with skip and overturns in Fife

A man had to be pulled free from an overturned vehicle after it collided with a skip on a busy road in Fife.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Tuesday on the A921 road in Aberdour.

Emergency services, including three fire appliances and a heavy rescue team from Dunfermline and Burntisland stations rushed to the scene.

They arrived to find the road blocked in both directions.

Eyewitnesses say the vehicle collided with a skip positioned at the side of the road before overturning.

Firefighters worked to free the man as police set up a temporary diversion as long tailbacks formed.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 4.24pm on Tuesday, June 8 from police to assist in what was initially thought to be a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Three fire appliances despatched

“Three appliances, as well as a heavy rescue team, were despatched from Dunfermline and Burntisland stations.

“On arrival they found it to be one vehicle which had collided with a skip.

“A male was freed from the overturned vehicle by officers at the scene.”

Motorists faced delays of more than an hour as emergency services worked to clear the road.

The congestion was further impacted due to the nearby B9157 Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy route already being closed for three months to allow for essential bridge repairs.