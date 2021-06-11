Fife road closed after reports of a boy hit by car

A main road in Fife has been shut by police after a male, thought to be a school pupil, was struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened at around 3.30pm on Friday, on Main Street in Saline, close to the golf club.

Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended as well.

The road links the villages of Saline and Steelend, around six miles north-west of Dunfermline.

Traffic build-up

There are reports of large traffic queues in the area as a result of the collision, which took place near the junction with the B913.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a crash involving a male pedestrian who was struck by a car on Main Street in Saline, Fife, around 3.30pm on Friday June 11.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.