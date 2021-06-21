Two-car crash closes busy M90 in Fife during morning rush hour

The M90 in Fife had to be closed for a time on Monday after a collision involving two vehicles.

Emergency services rushed to the scene between junction three at Halbeath and junction four Kelty shortly after 7.30am after reports of a two-car crash.

Police immediately closed both lanes of the northbound section of the M90.

The incident had a knock-on effect for motorists during the peak morning period with tailbacks forming on the northbound section.

Traffic Scotland later confirmed that one lane was reopened by police at around 8.25am to allow traffic through.

The second lane was then reopened to motorists a short time later.

Both lanes later reopened

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Were called around 7.40am on Monday June 21 following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the M90 northbound near junction three, Halbeath.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and there are no details on injuries at this time.”