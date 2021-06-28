Police probe after windows smashed at Fife school

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals struck at a Fife school smashing windows.

Officers discovered the damage at Blairhall Primary School on Sunday.

The damage comes despite police stepping up patrols because of a spate of anti-social behaviour in resent months.

In the latest incident vandals had targeted the school smashing a number of windows to the main building.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Despite our recent checks, some youngsters decided to smash a few windows at Blairhall Primary School on Sunday, June 27 at about 5pm.

“If you have any information that could help us to identify those responsible, please phone 101 with reference 2580 of June 27.”