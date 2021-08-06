Second phase of Halbeath housing development approved despite opposition

Councillors have given the green light for phase two of new housing development in Halbeath, despite opposition from locals.

Perth-based developer, Persimmon Homes, has been granted approval to build 105 houses at Dunlin Drive.

A total of 183 objections were lodged in response to the plans.

But council planners advised elected members to grant conditional approval.

£1m investment in area from developer

The decision by Fife Council is also set to bring a £1m of Section 75 investment to the town – towards improving infrastructure – with consultation set to take place.

The 9.3-acre site was formerly the Hyundai processing plant before being demolished in 2011, leaving the land vacant for 10 years.

Among objections by locals were concerns about the long-term visual and environmental impact of the development, loss of greenspace and impact on potential flooding.

James MacKay, managing director of Persimmon Homes North Scotland, has welcomed the decision.

He said: “Our commitment to investing and creating high-quality new homes in Fife remains strong and we have specifically designed the homes with first-time-buyers and families in mind.

“In addition to our investment of £14 million, 25% of the homes (27) have been allocated for affordable housing and £1 million Section 75 contribution has been agreed for education at the start of our first phase.”

‘Breathe life into local community’

Mr MacKay: “The regeneration of this site will not only develop new homes it will breathe new life into the local economy, create jobs and enhance the surroundings area.

“Our proposals feature elements of landscaping to soften the areas between the development and the neighbouring education campus and the creation of stone artwork that mirrors phase one will be complimented with newly planted birch trees.

“We have been encouraged by the volume of interest already shown by first time buyers in new homes in the area and expect work to get underway later this year followed by the release of homes for sale in 2022.”