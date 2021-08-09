News / Local / Fife Woman found dead inside car in Glenrothes as police launch investigation By Neil Henderson and Alasdair Clark August 9 2021, 3.11pm Updated: August 9 2021, 7.33pm Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead inside a car in Glenrothes. Officers were called to an area close to Cable Road in the town at around 9am on Monday, with further activity believed to be connected reported elsewhere in nearby Leslie. The area around Stenton Road and Cable Road, near Glenrothes Recycling Centre, has been sealed off by officers. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]