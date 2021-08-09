Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two girls rescued after becoming stranded at River North Esk in Angus

By James Simpson
August 9 2021, 3.17pm Updated: August 10 2021, 8.51am
The scene of the rescue at Gannochy Bridge. Pic: Google Street View
Two girls have been rescued after they became trapped on rocks at the River North Esk near Edzell in Angus.

Emergency services including a specialist rope rescue team from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene just after 2pm on Monday.

They spent several hours there, with reports that the girls were on the opposite side of the river from the main road.

Rescue workers could be seen standing on a bridge overlooking the water, with the road closed while the operation took place.

Emergency services at the scene at Gannochy Bridge.

One onlooker – whose car was inside the cordon – said: “The fire brigade and police are here and the road has been shut.

“There are people trying to get this person or people off some rocks near the river.

“It’s a back road called the Blue Door Walk and there’s a bridge, just between Angus and Aberdeenshire.”

He said a helicopter was also hovering overhead at one point, although workers at the scene did not require help from the air in the end.

After several hours, the fire service confirmed that the two girls had been rescued safely.

Two casualties passed to paramedics

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 2.08pm on Monday August 9 to support a multi-agency response at the River North Esk near to Gannochy Bridge, Edzell.

“Operations control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of two persons in difficulty.

“Two female casualties were recovered and passed into the care of paramedics.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police confirmed they were also called to the scene and that the girls had been rescued safe and well.

