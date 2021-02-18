Witness calls Perthshire paedophile who raped child a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ who will never change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A witness to a Perthshire paedophile’s horrific sex abuses in the 1970s has warned his community that he is a “narcissistic sociopath” who will never change.

Ian Scott, 74, was sentenced to six years in prison for raping a child and sexually abusing a young female nearly 40 years ago in Gwent, Wales.

Another witness, who must remain anonymous to protect the victim’s identity, has claimed the actions of Scott, of Arthurstone Gardens in Meigle, has “ruined lives”.

‘His thing was being in control’

She said: “I would describe him as a narcistic sociopath, he has no regard for others feelings, especially females.

“His thing was being in control and playing mind games.

“Transferring guilt on to a child is a cowardly, sickening thing to do and gave him the leeway to repeat his sexual abuse.

“Paedophiles remain paedophiles, they do not change their habits and most believe that there is nothing wrong with what they do.”

The witness, who gave a statement to police before the trial, claims that she was also a victim of the paedophile.

Fears the golf-loving paedophile may return

She is concerned the predator may return to his Perthshire home where he would be around youngsters at his local golf club.

“I think that the people who live in the area should be warned what this man is as he will eventually get out and return home,” she said.

“He is also a very keen golfer, so the local golf clubs should be alerted, especially those who have junior members.

“This man has ruined lives, the consequences of which still affect them today.”

Scott was jailed for six years at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of rape and two further counts of indecent assault.

The paedophile, who committed the crimes while in his 20s, was caught after his victim came forward years later.

The victim told the court that the abuse suffered under Scott had caused her to suffer from depression and have multiple nervous breakdowns.

She said: “The abuse interfered with my self-esteem and has caused problems for me while growing up and as an adult.

“Keeping a secret from my family made me feel isolated and lonely.

“The abuse I suffered caused depression from a young age and I self-medicated by way of alcohol abuse.”

Sentencing Scott to six years in prison, Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: “You took her innocence and childhood away and exposed her to an adult world she was ill-equipped to deal with at the time.”