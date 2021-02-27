Sunday, February 28th 2021 Show Links
Heartbreak as dog from notorious Perthshire puppy farm put to sleep after teeth filed down

by Sean O'Neil
February 27 2021, 8.20am Updated: February 27 2021, 6.38pm

An animal foster carer has revealed the heartbreaking story of a young dog bought from the Glenalmond puppy farm who had to be put down due to the  horrific injuries he had suffered.

Sabre, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was purchased from the notorious site last July by an unsuspecting couple.

They later learned every tooth in Sabre’s mouth had been filed down, causing raw nerve endings to turn black and leaving the dog in pain.

