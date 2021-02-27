Heartbreak as dog from notorious Perthshire puppy farm put to sleep after teeth filed down

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An animal foster carer has revealed the heartbreaking story of a young dog bought from the Glenalmond puppy farm who had to be put down due to the horrific injuries he had suffered.

Sabre, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was purchased from the notorious site last July by an unsuspecting couple.

They later learned every tooth in Sabre’s mouth had been filed down, causing raw nerve endings to turn black and leaving the dog in pain.