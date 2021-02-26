Emergency services on scene after person struck by vehicle on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A person has been struck by a vehicle on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

One lane of the dual carriageway is closed near Kinfauns with emergency services on scene.

A witness said four police cars and an ambulance crew were attending the incident which occurred around 3.50pm.

They claimed that a stretcher had been visible on the road.

The incident caused huge tailbacks on the busy stretch of road as the victim was attended to.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with a person on the A90 near Kinfauns around 3.50pm on Friday.

“Officers are still at the scene and one lane is currently closed northbound.”

Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 1 of 2 blocked on the A90 northbound at Kinfauns due to an Road Traffic Collision.”

