Properties evacuated as unexploded bomb found in Milnathort

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Emergency services were called to Milnathort after an unexploded bomb was discovered on a residential street in the village.

Residents were evacuated on Victoria Avenue with bomb disposal unit on site.

Locals flocked to Victoria Avenue where a police cordon was placed, while nearby streets such as New Road were also blocked by police vehicles.

At least three police vans were on the scene as well as other police vehicles, with a further emergency service vehicle arriving on the scene at about 7.15pm.

Daniel Webster and Stewart Brown found the device at about 3pm while renovating the back garden of a home owned by Mr Webster that was being rebuilt.

Mr Webster described it as about a foot long and with “1918” printed on the side.

He added: “It was under a shed. We moved it with our foot a bit when we saw it and it was quite heavy.

”We called the police and they told us to leave it alone and then they arrived shortly after.”

Residents were left outside their homes for at least several hours and were told they could not return for the rest of the night.

One man was told the council would arrange accommodation for them, but admitted to being unclear on the details.

At about 8.30pm he still did not know where he would be staying, but was told a hotel in Dunfermline or Kirkcaldy was being arranged.

Alex Cant, who has lived on nearby New Road for about 20 years, arrived to find he could not enter his street by car.

He said: “The police say an unexplored bomb has been found in a garden in Victoria Terrace.

”I think the house in question has been empty for some time. I can see it from my place. It didn’t have a roof for about six months and there are no windows at the moment.

”Workers have been there renovating the house recently.

”I can’t drive home so have had to park a bit away, which is a slight inconvenience, but nothing can be done about it.”

Another nearby resident, who asked not to be named, had to leave his home when police knocked on his door.

He said: “They said we had to leave because an ordnance device was found.

”I’ve been sitting in my car for hours because of it.

”The house has been empty for a couple of years at least I think.“

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Milnathort after what is believed to be an unexploded ordnance device was found in the Victoria Road area.

“A cordon remains in place while specialist teams examine the item.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been stationed at a connecting road to assist with the incident.

An SFRS said: “We’ve been asked to assist the police.

“We’ve got appliances at Stirling Road in Milnathort.”