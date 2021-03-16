Royal Mail to move Aberfeldy office to Pitlochry as branch is ‘no longer suitable’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in Highland Perthshire have been assured they will still get their mail delivered by their usual postie, despite operations merging into one delivery office.

Royal Mail says it is planning to move its business in Aberfeldy to the delivery office in Pitlochry, some 15 miles away.

The delivery company says this is because the current office in Aberfeldy is no longer suitable.

However, Royal Mail says residents will still have their mail delivered by the same postie as they normally do and can still collect their mail in Aberfeldy.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said: “We plan to relocate the Royal Mail operation in Aberfeldy into the Pitlochry delivery office.

“This is an operational decision.

“The move will not impact customers who will continue to have their mail delivered by the same postman or woman as they do now.”

Councillor John Duff, who represents Highland Perthshire at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “I was made aware of these proposals recently and wrote to Steve Thompson, the chief executive of the Royal Mail Group looking to discuss the matter, however I have not as yet had a response.

“The loss of this local facility and the loss of these jobs locally, will be of great concern to the people of Aberfeldy and I am concerned it will have an impact on service delivery too.”