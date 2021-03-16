Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building in Kinross-shire

by Sean O'Neil
March 16 2021, 3.28pm Updated: March 16 2021, 5.15pm

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out at a farm building in Kinross-shire.

Emergency services are in attendance at the incident on Station Road in Crook of Devon at 2.42pm on Tuesday.

One witness said: “It looks like the dung heap caught fire and then set the barn on fire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have four appliances and water cannon.

“The first call we got was at 2.42pm.”

