Perthshire woman traced safe and well by Tayside police following appeal

A woman reported missing in Perthshire has been traced safe and well by police.
Siobhan McLeod was reported missing on Thursday.
Police said this afternoon that the 31-year-old had been found earlier today.
A spokesman said: “Officers wish to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeals for information.”
