Perthshire woman traced safe and well by Tayside police following appeal

by Sean O'Neil
March 19 2021, 8.39am Updated: March 19 2021, 5.28pm
A woman reported missing in Perthshire has been traced safe and well by police.

Siobhan McLeod was reported missing on Thursday.

Police said this afternoon that the 31-year-old had been found earlier today.

A spokesman said: “Officers wish to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeals for information.”