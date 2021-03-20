Police stop vehicle caught travelling at 114mph on A9

Police stopped a driver on the A9 on Saturday after their vehicle was clocked travelling at 114mph.
Officers say they pulled the vehicle over near Dalnaspidal, Pitlochry.
A post on Road Policing Scotland’s Twitter page read: “#A9 driver stopped today (Saturday 20 March) travelling at excessive speed near Dalnaspidal, Pitlochry.
“They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
“Speeds such as this are not acceptable and officers will continue with speed checks to target drivers who break the law.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe