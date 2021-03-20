Sunday, March 21st 2021 Show Links
Police stop vehicle caught travelling at 114mph on A9

by Frances Rougvie
March 20 2021, 4.10pm
Police stopped a driver on the A9 on Saturday after their vehicle was clocked travelling at 114mph.

Officers say they pulled the vehicle over near Dalnaspidal, Pitlochry.

A post on Road Policing Scotland’s Twitter page read: “#A9 driver stopped today (Saturday 20 March) travelling at excessive speed near Dalnaspidal, Pitlochry.

“They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Speeds such as this are not acceptable and officers will continue with speed checks to target drivers who break the law.”

